Panthers' Derrek Thomas: Added to COVID-19 list
The Panthers placed Thomas (undisclosed/illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Thomas was already on injured reserve due to an undisclosed injury. He'll first need to get cleared from the virus before focusing on shaking his mystery injury.
