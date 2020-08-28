site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Derrek Thomas: Reverts to IR
RotoWire Staff
Thomas (undisclosed) cleared waivers and reverted to Carolina's injured reserve list Thursday, per the league's official transactions report.
Thomas was waived Wednesday after having suffered an undisclosed injury. Barring an injury settlement, he'll spent the entire 2020 campaign on IR.
