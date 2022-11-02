Brown recorded 12 tackles (five solo) and 0.5 sacks in Sunday's 37-34 defeat against the Falcons.
Brown logged the first double double-digit tackle outing of his career while playing a season-high 60 defensive snaps Sunday. However, the defensive tackle still finished as the Panthers' second-leading tackler behind linebacker Shaq Thompson (13). While Brown has not been as productive in the sack column this season, he's just one tackle shy of setting a new career high over just eight games played in 2022.