Panthers' Derrick Brown: Battling knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Brown played his typical role in Sunday's loss to the Saints and logged a season-high nine tackles, so it's unclear when he suffered the injury. It could be a move to limit his workload, so his practice status for the rest of the week is worth monitoring.
