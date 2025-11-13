default-cbs-image
Brown was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Brown played his typical role in Sunday's loss to the Saints and logged a season-high nine tackles, so it's unclear when he suffered the injury. It could be a move to limit his workload, so his practice status for the rest of the week is worth monitoring.

