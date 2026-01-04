Brown finished Saturday's 16-14 loss to the Buccaneers with 13 tackles (five solo).

Not only were Brown's 13 stops a career high, they were also the most among defensive linemen in a single game this season, per Alex Zietlow of The Charlotte Observer. The sixth-year pro will end the 2025 regular season with 73 tackles (33 solo), including a career-high 5.0 sacks, seven pass defenses and one forced fumble across 17 games. It was an impressive bounce-back season for Brown, who missed all but one regular-season game in 2024 after suffering a meniscus injury in his knee in September of 2024. The Panthers' loss Saturday means they are relying on a Falcons win over the Saints on Sunday to clinch the NFC South division title and the No. 4 seed in the conference playoffs.