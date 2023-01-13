Brown made a career-high 67 tackles (30 solo) to go with one sack and seven passes defended while playing all 17 games across the 2022 season.

Brown also intercepted the first pass of his career, an added bonus to his most productive tackling campaign thus far. Since being drafted seventh overall in 2020, Brown has struggled getting to the passer consistently, but he at least elevated his performance elsewhere this season. Depending on whether the Panthers pick up his fifth-year option or not, 2023 could be Brown's final under contact in Carolina.