Brown (knee) practiced Saturday and stated he felt back to 100 percent, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Brown played just one game last season before undergoing season-ending meniscus surgery in September. In his last full season in 2023, Brown recorded 103 tackles (57 solo), six pass breakups and 2.0 sacks through 17 games. He's locked into a starting role on Carolina's defensive line heading into 2025.