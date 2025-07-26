Panthers' Derrick Brown: Declares self 100 percent
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (knee) practiced Saturday and stated he felt back to 100 percent, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.
Brown played just one game last season before undergoing season-ending meniscus surgery in September. In his last full season in 2023, Brown recorded 103 tackles (57 solo), six pass breakups and 2.0 sacks through 17 games. He's locked into a starting role on Carolina's defensive line heading into 2025.
