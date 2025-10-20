Brown recorded seven total tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, and three passes defended in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jets.

The 2020 first-round pick from Auburn was one of five Panthers to sack a Jets quarterback, taking down both Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields during Sunday's win. After playing just one game in 2024 due to a knee injury, Brown has returned to his usual form to begin Carolina's 2025 campaign. He's been a large part of the team's defensive success, recording 26 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and five passes defended over the first seven games. Expect Brown to remain an integral part of the Panthers' defensive game plan in Week 8, when the Bills travel to Carolina.