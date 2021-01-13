Brown finished the 2020 season with 34 tackles (21 solo), two sacks and four passes defended in 16 games played.

Brown was drafted seventh overall last year and immediately became a starter in the middle of the Panthers' defense. At 6-5, 318 pounds, Brown proved to be a disruptive interior presence, playing 70 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps overall, and pitched in with a pair of sacks of Aaron Rodgers in Week 15. The 22-year-old will now aim to elevate his game further heading into his second season.