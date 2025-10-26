Panthers' Derrick Brown: Exits with knee injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.
Brown went to the blue medical tent to be evaluated for a knee injury, but he may be held out the rest of the way given that the Bills hold a commanding lead in the fourth quarter. If he's unable to return, then LaBryan Ray and Bobby Brown would be in line for more snaps at defensive end.
More News
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Not dealing with major injury•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Does it all in Week 7•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Past oblique injury•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Nursing oblique soreness•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Declares self 100 percent•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Hoping to drill during camp•