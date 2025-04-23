Brown (knee) said Wednesday that he's participating in voluntary offseason workouts and expects to be ready for the start of the regular season, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Brown missed all but one game of the 2024 season due to a meniscus injury, though he suited up for all 17 games in back-to-back prior seasons, including a 2023 campaign in which he tallied a career-best 103 tackles (57 solo), including 2.0 sacks, six passes defensed and one interception. Getting the 2020 first-round pick back to full health will be crucial to the performance of Carolina's defensive front.