Brown had his fifth-year option picked up by the Panthers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Brown has been very productive over three seasons with the Panthers, most recently recording a career-high 67 tackles, including a sack, while deflecting seven passes and intercepting a ball over 17 games in 2022. The team will now have another year of control on Brown before he could reach free agency following the 2024 campaign.
