Panthers' Derrick Brown: Game-high nine stops in Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown logged nine tackles (six solo) during the Panthers' 17-7 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Brown led both teams with a season-high nine tackles Sunday, his most in a game since Week 10 of the 2023 regular season against the Bears (10 tackles). The sixth-year pro is up to 40 tackles (20 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and five pass defenses through 10 regular-season games.
More News
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Ready for Sunday•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Logs limited session Thursday•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Practices in full•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Not dealing with major injury•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Exits with knee injury•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Does it all in Week 7•