Brown logged nine tackles (six solo) during the Panthers' 17-7 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Brown led both teams with a season-high nine tackles Sunday, his most in a game since Week 10 of the 2023 regular season against the Bears (10 tackles). The sixth-year pro is up to 40 tackles (20 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and five pass defenses through 10 regular-season games.