Brown recorded nine tackles (eight solo, two for a loss) and one sack in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons.

Brown put a stop to the Falcons' last drive of the first half by sacking quarterback Desmond Ridder for 13 yards. Seven of Brown's nine tackles came in the second half as Atlanta shifted to more running plays late with the lead. He is well on his way to eclipsing the career-high 67 tackles he had last season. The Panthers will face another divisional rival in Week 2 as they take on the Saints in their home opener.