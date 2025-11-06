Brown (elbow) was a limited participant in practice Thursday.

Brown was a new addition to the injury report Thursday, however, the 27-year-old does not appear to be too concerned with the injury designation, saying his elbow is "good", per Joe Person of The Athletic. The sixth-year pro plays a crucial role on Carolina's, recording 31 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and five passes defensed in the team's first nine games of the season.