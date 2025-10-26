Brown (knee) doesn't believe that he is dealing with a significant injury, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Brown exited in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against Buffalo and didn't return. The veteran defensive end said after the loss that he is fine and that his knee "just locked up" on the artificial turf. Panthers coach Dave Canales also said that Brown should be fine, per Newton, but Brown's participation level during Week 9 practices should provide further clarity about his status moving forward.