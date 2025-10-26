Panthers' Derrick Brown: Not dealing with major injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (knee) doesn't believe that he is dealing with a significant injury, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Brown exited in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Week 8 matchup against Buffalo and didn't return. The veteran defensive end said after the loss that he is fine and that his knee "just locked up" on the artificial turf. Panthers coach Dave Canales also said that Brown should be fine, per Newton, but Brown's participation level during Week 9 practices should provide further clarity about his status moving forward.
More News
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Exits with knee injury•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Does it all in Week 7•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Past oblique injury•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Nursing oblique soreness•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Declares self 100 percent•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Hoping to drill during camp•