Panthers coach Dave Canales said Thursday that Brown (oblique) is managing soreness, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Brown is working his way back from meniscus surgery undergone to address a knee injury that limited him to just one appearance in 2024, and he declared himself 100 percent healthy to kick off training camp. As such, Carolina figures to take a cautious approach as the starting defensive end works his way back from his current oblique issue. Canales reiterated Tuesday that Brown's surgically repaired knee "feels great."

