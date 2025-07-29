Panthers' Derrick Brown: Nursing oblique soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Panthers coach Dave Canales said Thursday that Brown (oblique) is managing soreness, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Brown is working his way back from meniscus surgery undergone to address a knee injury that limited him to just one appearance in 2024, and he declared himself 100 percent healthy to kick off training camp. As such, Carolina figures to take a cautious approach as the starting defensive end works his way back from his current oblique issue. Canales reiterated Tuesday that Brown's surgically repaired knee "feels great."
More News
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Declares self 100 percent•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Hoping to drill during camp•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Expects to be ready for Week 1•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Goes on IR, season over•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Expected to undergo knee surgery•
-
Panthers' Derrick Brown: Lands massive contract extension•