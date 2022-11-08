Brown (illness) was a full participant in practice Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Brown left Sunday's loss to the Bengals early due to an illness, and he was listed as a limited participant in Monday's estimated practice report as well. However, it appears the third-year pro has fully recovered and will be able to suit up Thursday against the Falcons.
