Panthers' Derrick Brown: Past oblique injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (oblique) played in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans.
Brown was nursing a sore oblique last month, but he saw his first action of the preseason versus Houston, playing one defensive series. Brown played in just one regular-season game last season and due to a knee injury that required meniscus surgery.
