Brown (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Dolphins.
Brown turned in a limited practice Friday after not participating Thursday, at least giving himself a fighting chance at suiting up at Miami. If he's forced to sit out though, it could mean an expanded role for Nick Thurman at defensive tackle.
