Brown is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals due to an illness, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
If Brown isn't able to return to Sunday's contest versus Cincinnati due to an illness, Matt Ioannidis and Bravvion Roy are slated to handle most defensive tackle snaps for the rest of the day
