Brown (elbow) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Saints.

The 27-year-old popped up on the Panthers' injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant due to an elbow issue. However, he upgraded to full participation Friday, suggesting he's moved past the issue in time to face New Orleans in Week 10. With Brown back at full health, he's expected to operate as the Panthers' top interior defensive lineman Sunday.

