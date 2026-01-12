Brown recorded five total tackles (four solo) during Saturday's 34-31 wild-card round loss to the Rams.

After missing 16 games last season due to a knee injury, Brown returned as one of the NFL's top interior defensive linemen in 2025. He played all 17 regular-season games and recorded 73 total tackles, the second-most among interior defensive linemen, while facing double teams on 64.4 percent of his snaps. Additionally, the Auburn product tallied seven passes defensed, 5.0 sacks and one forced fumble while logging 808 defensive snaps during the regular season. Under contract through the 2028 season, Brown is expected to remain one of the NFL's top defenders in 2026.