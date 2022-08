Brown has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's preseason game against the Bills due to an oblique injury, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

It's unclear when Brown suffered the injury, but he registered a half sack of Bills' backup quarterback Case Keenum before leaving the contest. The 2020 first-round pick has recorded 75 tackles and five sacks through his first two NFL seasons, so it'd be a major blow to Carolina's defense if he's forced to miss an extended period.