Panthers' Derrick Brown: Scooped by Carolina
The Panthers selected Brown in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, seventh overall.
Carolina had a bevy of solid defensive options available at the seventh pick and opted to bolster its defensive interior with Auburn's Brown, the best defensive tackle in the class. Brown has tremendous play strength and the tape shows a disruptive player who can blow up plays in the backfield. However, the lack of production -- 8.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss over his last two years -- and middling athleticism for his position raise some questions about his ceiling. Brown figures to be a force in the middle for the Panthers' defensive line.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Tua might have to wait in Miami
Tua Tagovailoa is the new face of the Dolphins, but will he be the future of your Fantasy Football...
-
Burrow's Fantasy value on Bengals
The Bengals selected Joe Burrow No. 1 overall, what should we expect from their offense in...
-
Joe Burrow to the Bengals
How soon until the Bengals' top pick becomes one of Fantasy football's top passers? It could...
-
4/23 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew breaks down the O.J. Howard and Percy Harvin rumors before playing Fantasy Jeopardy....
-
Ranking rookie QB landing spots
Where are the ideal spots for the NFL Draft Day 1 quarterbacks and for Fantasy? Here are the...
-
Top Fantasy Football Best Ball rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings.