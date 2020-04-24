Panthers' Derrick Brown: Scooped by Carolina

The Panthers selected Brown in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, seventh overall.

Carolina had a bevy of solid defensive options available at the seventh pick and opted to bolster its defensive interior with Auburn's Brown, the best defensive tackle in the class. Brown has tremendous play strength and the tape shows a disruptive player who can blow up plays in the backfield. However, the lack of production -- 8.5 sacks and 22.5 tackles for loss over his last two years -- and middling athleticism for his position raise some questions about his ceiling. Brown figures to be a force in the middle for the Panthers' defensive line.