Brown accumulated seven tackles (four solo) in the 20-17 loss to New Orlean's in Week 2.

Brown is now up to 15 tackles (12 solo) through two games. The defensive tackle was on the field for nearly every defensive play Monday, as he saw 69 snaps (93 percent). He also chipped in on five special teams plays (21 percent). He will look to carry his early-season momentum into Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks.