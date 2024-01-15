Williams finished the regular season with 33 tackles (13 solo), including one sack, in 16 games.
Williams joined the Panthers after spending the prior three campaigns with the Broncos. His production in Carolina was just below his average output in Denver and Williams could find himself in another new situation as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
