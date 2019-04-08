Panthers' Destiny Vaeao: Signing with Panthers
Vaeao signed a contract with the Panthers on Monday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.
Vaeao signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2016, and appeared in 33 games with the team before being waived last October and landing with the Jets. During his stint as a reserve defensive tackle in Philadelphia, Vaeao recorded 27 tackles and three sacks. He projects to play a similar role with the Panthers.
