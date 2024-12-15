Thompkins will serve as the Panthers' top return man during Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.

With Raheem Blackshear (chest) unavailable, Thompkins' role is set to increase. Thompkins totaled 327 kick-return and 234 punt-return yards for the Buccaneers last season, and he had 46 kick-return and 15 punt-return yards in place of Blackshear last week.