Thompkins (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Thompkins played nine snaps (seven on offense, two on special tams) and turned his lone carry into nine yards during the Panthers' Week 16 overtime win against the Cardinals. However, he will observe Sunday's NFC South contest in street clothes, and his next opportunity to play will be in the Panthers' regular-season finale against the Falcons. Raheem Blackshear and Velus Jones will serve as Carolina's top kickoff and punt return options due to Thompkins' absence.