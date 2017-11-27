Panthers' Devin Funchess: Acknowledges minor toe injury
Funchess acknowledged that he played through a minor injury in the same toe he broke in college during Sunday's 35-27 win over the Jets, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Funchess suffered the injury early in the game and still managed to catch seven of 12 targets for 108 yards while logging 83 percent of the offensive snaps. It sounds like something that would be a non-concern if not for the fact he suffered a more serious injury in the same toe during the 2014 season at the University of Michigan. Funchess may show up on the injury report this week, but he seemingly expects to be fine for Sunday's matchup with the Saints. He did clarify that his injury isn't turf toe.
