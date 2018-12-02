Panthers' Devin Funchess: Active in Week 13

Funchess (back) is active for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Buccaneers.

Funchess was trending toward playing after wrapping up the week with a full practice, and this report officially confirms his active status. However, an earlier Sunday morning report indicated that the team plans to bring Funchess back slowly, implying that he's expected to be on some sort of snap count against the Buccaneers. Consequently, the fantasy outlook for fellow wideout D.J. Moore remains strong, as does that of explosive secondary option Curtis Samuel to an extent.

More News
Our Latest Stories