Panthers' Devin Funchess: Active Sunday

Funchess (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Funchess was contained to one limited showing in practice this week but nonetheless will play through a shoulder injury for a third straight game. In the previous two, he totaled four receptions (on 11 targets) for 78 yards while playing 78 percent (109 of 139) of the Panthers' offensive snaps. He'll aim for a bounce-back performance Sunday versus a Tampa Bay defense that has allowed the most receiving yards (190 per game) and third-most touchdowns (16) to wideouts this season.