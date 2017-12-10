Panthers' Devin Funchess: Active Week 14
Funchess (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Curiously, Funchess followed up uncapped sessions Wednesday and Thursday with no drills to wrap up the week, leaving a cloud over his Week 14 status. No matter, he'll be available versus a Minnesota defense that has conceded 161 yards receiving per game and three touchdowns to wideouts over the last four contests.
