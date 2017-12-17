Panthers' Devin Funchess: Active Week 15
Funchess (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday against the Packers.
As expected, Funchess will be out there versus a Green Bay defense without starting cornerback Davon House (shoulder). With an average of one TD per week over the last four games, Funchess is a good bet to produce against a unit that's allowed 167.5 receiving yards per game and nine touchdowns to wideouts across the last six outings.
More News
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.