Panthers' Devin Funchess: Active Week 15

Funchess (shoulder) is listed as active Sunday against the Packers.

As expected, Funchess will be out there versus a Green Bay defense without starting cornerback Davon House (shoulder). With an average of one TD per week over the last four games, Funchess is a good bet to produce against a unit that's allowed 167.5 receiving yards per game and nine touchdowns to wideouts across the last six outings.