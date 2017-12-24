Panthers' Devin Funchess: Another down performance

Funchess caught three of four targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Buccaneers.

Funchess played through his shoulder injury once again, but for the second straight week was held under 20 yards. After an excellent five-game stretch, Funchess' recent slump couldn't have come at a worse time for fantasy owners. Although Funchess went for 86 yards on five catches versus the Falcons in Week 9, his poor form of late leaves cause for concern ahead of next Sunday's encounter.