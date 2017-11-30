Panthers' Devin Funchess: Appears set to practice Thursday

Funchess (toe) was spotted on the field with shoulder pads prior to the start of Thursday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

It looks as though Funchess will practice in at least a limited capacity Thursday after the toe injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Jets rendered him a non-participant in the Panthers' first session of the week. The Panthers will issue a formal update on the extent of Funchess' participation once the session concludes, but the third-year wideout currently appears to be trending toward suiting up for the team's Week 13 clash with the Saints.