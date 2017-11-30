Panthers' Devin Funchess: Appears set to practice Thursday
Funchess (toe) was spotted on the field with shoulder pads prior to the start of Thursday's practice, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
It looks as though Funchess will practice in at least a limited capacity Thursday after the toe injury he suffered in Sunday's win over the Jets rendered him a non-participant in the Panthers' first session of the week. The Panthers will issue a formal update on the extent of Funchess' participation once the session concludes, but the third-year wideout currently appears to be trending toward suiting up for the team's Week 13 clash with the Saints.
More News
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Missing practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Acknowledges minor toe injury•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: May have stubbed toe•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Picks up 108 yards•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Catches pair of touchdowns•
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Talent finally met opportunity for Alex Collins, and the Ravens back will continue building...
-
Week 13 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 13 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Dynasty/Keeper Stashes
Looking for players to add to your dynasty or keeper league roster? Heath Cummings offers nine...
-
Podcast: Who can we trust?
Not sure who to trust for the stretch run of your Fantasy season? We’ll help you figure it...
-
What You Missed: QB change in NY, SF
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.