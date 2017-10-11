Panthers' Devin Funchess: Available Thursday
Funchess (knee) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's contest against the Eagles, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
After back-to-back absences to begin Week 6 prep, Funchess returned to full capacity at Wednesday's practice, erasing any doubt about his his ability to play Thursday. On the season, he's taken full advantage of his red-zone reps, especially in recent weeks, with three touchdowns among his 14 receptions the last two games. He'll look to keep up the pace this week against the Eagles 29th-ranked pass defense.
