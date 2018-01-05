Panthers' Devin Funchess: Back at practice

Funchess (shoulder) took part in Friday's practice, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Funchess did not practice either of the previous two days, but he was able to get back on the field Friday. It won't be clear until after practice how much work he was able to get in, but his participation alone bodes well for his chances of playing in Sunday's wild-card matchup with the Saints.

