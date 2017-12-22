Panthers' Devin Funchess: Back at practice
Funchess (shoulder) suited up for Friday's practice, Joe Person of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Funchess sat out the Panthers' first two practices sessions of the week due to his shoulder injury, but he still expects to play this week, and his participation Friday boosts his chances of doing so. The Panthers will provide an official update on Funchess's status when they release their final injury report of the week.
