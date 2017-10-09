Panthers' Devin Funchess: Back in end zone Sunday
Funchess hauled in seven of eight targets for 53 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Lions.
The former tight end has taken a major leap forward in the offense since Greg Olsen (foot) was sidelined, as he's now seen 27 targets over the last three weeks. Funchess also has crossed the goal line on three occasions over the last two games, as his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame makes him a natural red-zone target. His physical prowess near the end zone came into play in Sunday's score, as Funchess lept up to snare a high heave from quarterback Cam Newton in the back of the end zone to make the contested touchdown grab. He'll look to continue his career-best production when Carolina takes on the Eagles in a Week 6 Thursday Night Football showdown.
