Panthers' Devin Funchess: Big third drive keys solid performance

Funchess caught four of seven targets for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Bengals.

Funchess came alive on Carolina's third drive, pulling in catches of 16 and 27 yards before finishing it off with a four-yard touchdown reception. He added a 20-yard grab in the fourth quarter. No other Panther had more than 24 receiving yards in this one, so Funchess was easily quarterback Cam Newton's favorite target. The 24-year-old receiver heads into the Week 4 bye with 185 yards and a touchdown on the season.