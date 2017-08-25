Panthers' Devin Funchess: Catches both targets

Funchess caught two passes for 21 yards on two targets in Thursday's preseason game against Jacksonville.

Funchess seems to be locked in as the starter opposite Kelvin Benjamin, but the third-year pro doesn't figure to have a high-volume role while playing in an offense reliant on Benjamin and Greg Olsen, not to mention the triple rushing threat provided by Cam Newton, Jonathan Stewart and Christian McCaffrey. Unimpressive thus far, Funchess has hauled in four of six targets for only 33 yards through three preseason games, losing a fumble along the way.