Panthers' Devin Funchess: Catches four passes
Funchess caught four of five targets for 44 yards in Week 9's win over the Buccaneers.
Funchess trailed teammates Christian McCaffrey and Greg Olsen in all major receiving categories, rounding out Carolina's top three threats through the air. While this season has seen Cam Newton become a much more efficient passer, Funchess is averaging just over 55 yards per game to go with three touchdowns, making him a decent fantasy commodity but slightly underwhelming for someone who's the No. 1 wideout on his team.
