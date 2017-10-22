Panthers' Devin Funchess: Catches four passes

Funchess caught four of eight targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Bears.

Funchess ranked second on the Panthers in all major receiving categories, but his mild overall output evidences how much Carolina's offense struggled. Although Funchess has seen at least eight targets in every game since Week 2, he's gone for under 45 his past two outings. Fortunately for him, next Sunday brings a matchup with a Buccaneers defense that's been poor against the pass thus far.

