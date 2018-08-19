Panthers' Devin Funchess: Catches lone target
Funchess caught his only target for 13 yards in Friday's 27-20 win over the Dolphins in the second preseason game.
Funchess' workload has understandably been limited through Carolina's first couple exhibition outings. Entering this season as the team's top wideout, however, it wouldn't be surprising if he's more involved in this Friday's dress rehearsal against the Patriots. As a beneficiary of Kelvin Benjamin's departure last year, Funchess finished with a career-best 63 receptions on 113 targets for 840 yards and eight touchdowns.
