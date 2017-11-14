Panthers' Devin Funchess: Catches pair of touchdowns

Funchess caught five of six targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.

Funchess has been stellar in two games since the Panthers traded Kelvin Benjamin, catching 10 of 13 targets for 178 yards and two scores. Of course, both his touchdowns came Monday, with his first coming off a 28-yard screen and his second off a 32-yard back-shoulder catch and run. Although the third-year pro will now embark on Carolina's bye week, Funchess' fantasy stock heads into Week 11 at its highest this season.