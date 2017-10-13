Panthers' Devin Funchess: Catches three passes

Funchess caught three of nine targets for 36 yards in Thursday night's 28-23 loss to the Eagles.

Funchess caught a team-long pass of 20 yards during the fourth quarter, but failed to make much of an impact with his other eight looks. Along with his two-game touchdown streak, Funchess' four-game steak of having at least 50 yards was also snapped. On the bright side, Funchess has now seen at least eight targets in Carolina's past four games, providing reassurance ahead of a potential bounce back performance in Week 7 versus the Bears.