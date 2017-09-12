Panthers' Devin Funchess: Catches two passes
Funchess caught both his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's season opener versus the 49ers.
Funchess actually led Carolina's receivers by featuring for 67 percent of the offensive snaps, but his production level was around what's become expected of him. The third-year pro has proven capable of moving the sticks on occasion, but this season's addition of Christian McCaffrey only figures to push Funchess down the pecking order for targets, which still prominently features Kelvin Benjamin and Greg Olsen to boot.
More News
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Catches both targets•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Fumbles lone reception Saturday•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Listed as starter for Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Talked up by team brass•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Panthers' Devin Funchess: Leaves OTAs with ankle injury•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...