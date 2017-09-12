Panthers' Devin Funchess: Catches two passes

Funchess caught both his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's season opener versus the 49ers.

Funchess actually led Carolina's receivers by featuring for 67 percent of the offensive snaps, but his production level was around what's become expected of him. The third-year pro has proven capable of moving the sticks on occasion, but this season's addition of Christian McCaffrey only figures to push Funchess down the pecking order for targets, which still prominently features Kelvin Benjamin and Greg Olsen to boot.