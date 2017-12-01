Panthers' Devin Funchess: Cleared to face Saints
Funchess (toe) doesn't have a designation on the final injury report for Sunday's game in New Orleans.
Following full practices Thursday and Friday, there's little question that Funchess' absence from Wednesday's practice was precautionary. He's locked in as Cam Newton's favorite target for a matchup in a dome against a Saint defense that may be missing top cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle-questionable).
